Orlindi Place of Safety facing multitude of challenges

written by Musa Zimunya September 17, 2021

WINDHOEK, SEPT 17- Orlindi Place of Safety is an orphanage home located in Windhoek’s Katutura location, in the vicinity  of Sam Nujoma stadium.

The home was founded in 2000 by Claudia Namises who, unfortunately passed away earlier this year on 21 of June 2021 due to COVID-19.

However, Rosalinda Namises, the daughter of the late Claudia Namises, took over the running of the orphanage and has devoted her time and energy toward continuing her mother’s legacy.

Robyouthfoundation staff and one of the Orphanage’s social workers pose for a picture with the children

Founder of Orlindi Orphanage, the late Claudia Namises gave her all in making sure that the orphanage ran smoothly. Now her daughter is running the affairs.

“I took over the running of the orphanage home after my mother passed on this year on 21 June 2021 due to COVID-19. I was supposed to start working as a nurse after my studies, but unfortunately I needed to make sure that the orphanage operational activities are in order and up and running in order to preserve the good legacy my mother left which is the love and passion for children.”

Founder of Robyouthfoundation greets orphans at Orlindi Orphanage

Orlindi is home to 38 orphaned children. Specifically 10 babies aged from 0-2 years, 16 girls in the age range of 3-13years, and 12 boys aged between 3-13 years.

In addition, Orlindi houses 6 year old Marvin, a boy living with disability and stays in the same room where the 0 to 2 years old babies in the orphanage facility due to his disability.

Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Robyouthfoundation was visiting the orphanage where Rosalinda said that the home was faced with a multitude of challenges.

Rosalinda Namises had to put aside her ambitions to become a nurse, in order to run the Orphanage.

“The orphanage facility is in dire need of diaper’s, baby formula and food as we have now run out of all those essential needs and we need help as a matter of urgency.”

According to the Managing Director of Robyouthfoundation Miss. Fransina Akuunda, a decision was made to visit Orlindi home.

“My colleague suggested that we take time to go visit Orlindi place of safety and hear the challenges the orphanage is facing. Rosalinda has raised a lot of issues/challenges; few of them mentioned were that the orphanage home needs help with the provisions of prepared electricity. She also mentioned to us that they have problems paying their water bills and there was time the orphanage ‘s water were closed by City of Windhoek and more other challenges,” said Akuunda.

She added: “We have noted all the challenges that Rosalinda mentioned, and as a foundation we will try to approach few relevant organizations such as the City of Windhoek, and other companies to air their challenges on their behalf and see how we can try and assist the Orlindi place safety. We came here to try and familiarize ourselves with the environment and to spend time with these kids and their care takers and also hear their day to day challenges, and see how we can help as a youth organization.”

Akuunda appealed to the public to try and help the orphanage home.  “As a foundation we are appealing to various companies, organizations and the general public to contact Robyouthfoundation with any type of assistance.”

Any interested parties were advised to contact Robyouthfoundation at +264816863611 ; +264814329523; +264857180322 or email robyouthfoundation@gmail.com

NDN Staffer

