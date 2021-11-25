Trending Now
National

Old Mutual supports various community projects to the tune of N$63 000. 00.

November 25, 2021

Windhoek, Nov 25– As a responsible business, Old Mutual believes in supporting the community it operates in. In the last two quarters of 2021, Old Mutual Executives supported various community project initiatives to the tune of N$63 000 in line with its purpose to champion mutually positive futures every day.

Amongst some of the supported community initiatives is the University of Namibia (UNAM) Foundation which hosted a Chancellor’s Charity Golf Day and used the proceeds from the event to contribute to their student assistance fund. Similarly, financial assistance was also given to Sakeus Amunyela, an International University of Management underprivileged student. By settling his outstanding tuition fees, Amunyela was able to write his final exams and graduate.

