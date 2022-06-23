Trending Now
Okahandja council appeals for marginalised communities to register
Okahandja council appeals for marginalised communities to register

June 23, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

OKAHANDJA, 23 June 2022 – The Okahandja Town Council is appealing to all people from marginalised communities that don’t have documents to come to the constituency office and register themselves before 6 July 2022.

A statement by the constituency councilor, Bethuel Tjaveondja on 20 June 2022 identified the groups that are to register as The San, Ovatue, and the Ovahimba marginalised communities. Queries should be directed to Memory Karunga at +264 81 392 1365 or to the office at Okahandja. – Namibia Daily News

