NWR shows appreciation to Frontline officers

WINDHOEK, SEPT 13 – The era of the Covid-19 pandemic has altered the way of life for the entire planet, yet the efforts of Frontline officers such as Health Professionals, Police Officers and Military personnel have been key in battling of Covid-19. Their spearheading efforts are demanding and have further limited them from taking a vacation to recharge their batteries.

That said, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) subsequently came up with a special and competition to assist and play its part in making the officers feel appreciated.

According to a statement released by NWR on Monday, “Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited came up with a special and a competition to honour each Frontline officer in Namibia and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) that started in late August and will run until 15 October 2021.”

Mufaro Njabulo Nesongano, NWR Corporate Communications, Online Media and Sponsorships Manager, pointed out that it had been almost two years since Covid-19 had dramatically changed everything about life while Frontline officers had been hard at work ensuring the safety of the general public.

This was the precursor to NWR deciding to honour officers with a special strictly for them.

“Therefore, each Frontline officer qualifies for a 50% discount in acquiring or renewing a Namleisure card until mid-October 2021. With the Namleisure card, each Frontline officer will qualify for a cheaper rate off our current Special on accommodation and a 25% discount on activities and meals at any NWR resort for a year. To qualify for the discount, they need to provide proof of their frontline status during the application period. The other special, which is in honour of them, will allow Namibians and SADC residents an opportunity to book at any of our Eco resorts (Dolomite, Onkoshi and Sossus Dune Lodge) for two nights and get the third night for free,” said Nesongano.

In addition, every time an officer acquires or renews a Namleisure card, they automatically get entry to a competition to stand a chance to win a two-night stay for two people at any NWR Resort on a Bed and Breakfast basis.

“Every Frontline officer is worthy of being honoured and celebrated for the unmeasurable sacrifices they have been making and continue to make. We thus hope that this gesture from us can accord all our frontline officers in Namibia and SADC an opportunity to rest and recuperate when time allows as they have surely sacrificed a lot for all of us,” said Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director. – info@namibiadailynews.info