Home NationalEducation NUST and NAPWU in talks to resolve staff concerns
Education

April 25, 2023

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 25 — Last Thursday, April 20, 2023, the management of Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) held a meeting with the Namibia Public Workers Union (NAPWU) to discuss issues raised in a letter written by NAPWU about a month ago. This meeting marks the first in a series of planned meetings that will take place between NUST Management and NAPWU to address various concerns raised by the Union on behalf of the staff.

Initially, the Union had addressed its concerns to the NUST Council, but they were instructed to engage with NUST Management first. If NUST Management and NAPWU are unable to resolve certain issues, matters will be escalated to the NUST Council.

Senior members from both the University and the Union attended the first meeting, which mainly focused on planning and proposed dates for future meetings. The second meeting is scheduled to take place in early May.

NUST and NAPWU have a Recognition Agreement that gives NAPWU exclusive bargaining power, which dates back to 2012, long before NUST transitioned from a Polytechnic into a University. – Namibia Daily News

