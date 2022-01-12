Novawind JSC began wind power deliveries to DeloPorts

WINDHOEK, Jan. 12 — On January 1, 2022, Atomenergopromsbyt JSC (part of Rosatom’s wind power division NovaWind) began supplying wind-generated electricity to DeloPorts (a stevedore asset of Delo Group).

The company switched its KSK and NUTEP terminals to electricity completely generated at wind farms. The respective agreement was signed in April 2021 between the parent company of the Group, Management Company Delo, and Atomenergoprom JSC, a company consolidating Rosatom civil assets.

KSK and NUTEP became the first large port infrastructure facilities in Russia to announce a complete switch to renewable energy. The annual handling capacity of NUTEP is 700 thousand TEUs, and the capacity of the KSK grain terminal is up to 7 million tons. According to NovaWind JSC, the potential reduction in CO 2 emissions due to NUTEP and KSK switching to wind energy is likely to amount to 6.8 and 5.7 thousand tons of CO 2 per year, respectively (as compared to traditional natural gas generation).

“Rosatom is consistently implementing a strategy for low-carbon energy production based on nuclear and wind power generation. NovaWind contributes to reducing the carbon footprint in the Russian energy sector and provides partners with additional tools to achieve sustainable development goals. And I hope that this year even more companies will choose to move towards reducing their carbon footprint in the production of goods and services using electricity generated from renewable energy sources,” said Grigory Nazarov, Deputy CEO for Development and International Business, NovaWind JSC.

Igor Yakovenko, DeloPorts CEO, commented on the beginning of the “green” power deliveries to the company’s terminals: “On January 1, 2022, our terminals shifted to electricity generated from wind. The “green port” project is still a work in progress. This is especially important in view of plans to modernize our enterprises: their productivity will go up, while the environmental impact will decrease. This approach is fully consistent with the ESG principles being implemented nowadays by the Delo Group. We are grateful to our partners at Rosatom for their help and assistance in this environmental project.”

For reference:

NovaWind JSC is Rosatom’s division consolidating efforts of the Russian nuclear corporation in the energy generation advanced segments and technological platforms. Enterprises within NovaWind focus on the management of all Rosatom competencies in wind energy – from design and construction to power engineering and wind farm operation. NovaWind JSC has already put into operation wind farms in the south of Russia with a total capacity of 720 MW. In total, by 2027, enterprises within NovaWind JSC will have to construct wind farms with a total capacity of 1.7 GW.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and flatcars. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo, 70% owned by the founder of the Group, Sergey Shishkarev, and 30% is owned by Rosatom State Atomiс Energy Corporation.

The Group’s stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of multimodal transport operator Ruscon and intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.