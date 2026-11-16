HELSINKI, Nov. 16– Finnish telecommunications equipment maker Nokia and four other European technology companies announced Monday the formation of a consortium to develop a cross-border artificial intelligence (AI) gigafactory in the Nordic and Baltic region, as Europe seeks to expand its AI computing capacity and strengthen technological sovereignty.

The consortium, named AI Gigafactory Northern (AIGF Northern), brings together Finland’s Nokia and Verda, Britain’s Nscale, Estonia’s Skeleton Technologies and Sweden’s Telia.

According to a Nokia press release, it plans to establish interconnected AI computing facilities in Oulu in northern Finland, Iru in northern Estonia and Valmiera in northern Latvia, with the Swedish site’s location yet to be determined.

The project will adopt a distributed, multi-site model, connecting computing facilities across national borders to provide businesses, researchers and public institutions throughout Europe with large-scale AI computing, cloud and connectivity services.

The consortium said the approach would help reduce reliance on individual facilities or suppliers while taking advantage of the region’s low-carbon electricity supply, advanced digital networks and cool climate.

The five companies plan to bid for an AI gigafactory project under the European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU), a public-private partnership responsible for developing Europe’s supercomputing infrastructure.

“Europe’s AI ambitions depend on infrastructure it can trust, control and scale,” said Mikko Hautala, Nokia’s chief geopolitical and government relations officer, adding that cross-border cooperation could strengthen European innovation, competitiveness and technological sovereignty. The initiative comes as the European Union seeks to expand its AI computing infrastructure.

In July, the European Commission launched a tender for up to seven AI gigafactories across Europe, aiming to mobilize more than 30 billion euros (33 billion U.S. dollars) in investment, including at least 20 billion euros (22 billion dollars) from the private sector and up to 10 billion euros (11 billion dollars) in EU and national public funding.

The consortium did not disclose the project’s estimated investment, computing capacity or construction timetable. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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