Nigerian police foils bank robbery in Abuja, kills 1

ABUJA, Dec. 28 -- Nigerian police foiled on Saturday a bank robbery in a satellite town of Abuja, capital of the west African country, killing one suspect and arresting four others. Bala Ciroma, commissioner of police in Abuja, while confirming the incident to Xinhua, said one suspect was killed and four others were arrested during police's operation. "It is a foiled bank robbery. We stopped the robbers from raiding the bank," Ciroma said. Eyewitnesses told Xinhua the suspects broke into the bank on Saturday morning, and were trapped in the banking hall for hours following the arrival of the police who surrounded the building. The police said the situation has been brought under control as a joint security team has maintained security in the area. Xinhau