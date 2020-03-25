Nigerian military to resume operation against bandits in northern state

LAGOS, March 25 -- Nigerian troops will resume full onslaught against unrepentant bandits in the northwest state of Zamfara, said Bello Matawalle, the state governor. In a statement made available to Xinhua in Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, the governor said the firepower which had already taken effect in the state had started yielding positive results. It has led to the rescue of 13 kidnapped victims, the governor said, adding that the rescued victims had since undergone medical checkup at the state government's health facility and had been reunited with their family members. The governor reiterated his administration's ban on the volunteer security group known as "San sa kai", it would deal decisively with "any traditional leader found to be supporting the activities of the outlawed group including losing his title. He said the renewed military action had also led to the arrest of seven bandit informants, who would soon be moved to Abuja to face the consequences of their actions. The state had in the last two months recorded a gradual and steady resurgence of armed bandits and kidnappers. Xinhua