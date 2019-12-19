Nigeria retain 31st place in latest FIFA rankings

LAGOS, Dec. 19 -- Nigeria's Super Eagles retained their spot as the 31st ranked nation in world football ranking for the month of December. In the ranking table on the website of world football governing body FIFA on Thursday, Nigeria have garnered 1,493 points, same as they had in the November ranking. The ranking still helped the team remained in the third spot on the continent, behind Senegal and Tunisia. On the global scene, Belgium are the top FIFA world ranked team of the year for the second successive time after a record-breaking year on the global ladder. The Red Devils have held on to a top spot in a December table barely impacted by just 19 friendlies towards the end of the year. It was a year in which 1,082 international "A" matches have been played, and that is an all-time high since the ranking's inception in 1993. World champions France remain in second place ahead of Brazil in third, the positions they held in December 2018. Xinhau