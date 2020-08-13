NHE participates in the MTC Knock Out Project 2020.



Windhoek, Aug 13- The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) today put its weight to the second edition of the MTC Knockout Project by endorsing personality Mavis Braga Elias in one of the most anticipated entertainment shows geared to tackling a social ill.

The MTC Knockout Project, which is a charity event aimed at tackling homelessness will address and

create awareness while raising funds to the course.

NHE, announced its commitment yet again to the course with a sponsorship to the value of N$50 000. 00 by endorsing media personality Mavis Elias Bragga who is paired as Top Cheri.

At the sponsorship announcement, NHE Acting CEO Nick Hibbert applauded MTC for the initiative by

responding to the call for action to curb homelessness.

“NHE strives to make a change in the communities through its core mandate through the provision

of affordable and quality housing and initiatives of this nature help us to embody oneness and collaborative efforts to assist the Namibian nation”, said Hibbert.

Tim Ekandjo, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer of MTC applauded NHE for coming on board for collaboration.

“Let us remember the course of this event. Social responsibility applies to everyone. We thank NHE

for choosing to be part of this fight and choosing Mavis Bragga Elias to be your ambassador.

This will not just be a music concert but an event for social change,” said Ekandjo who called on the public to purchase tickets with Webtickets at a fee of N$50 which allows the public to view the show online

and N$500 for the live experience at the theatre.

“Thank you very much for this opportunity and this is the most exciting thing I have done in a while.

Housing is a necessity for every Namibian, which we all need to play an active role. I will do my best to perform as Top Cheri and help fight homelessness,” said Elias.

