NHE introduces debit orders for all clients

WINDHOEK, 26 April -The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) is introducing a debit order payment scheme for all its clients from Monday, 1 May 2022.

Announcing the new arrangement in a statement on Tuesday, NHE requested all existing customers to visit their nearest NHE regional offices and sign up for the service as soon as possible.

“All accounts in respect of home loans will be paid through a debit order or salary deductions from now on,” the statement said.

Further details can be obtained from NHE’s Regional Customer Care Officers or from NHE offices. These are:

Central Regional Office (Katutura): +264 (61) 276 100

North Regional Office Office (Oshakati)): +264 (65)229 150

North East Regional Office (Rundu): +264 (66) 255 141

West Regional Office (Walvis Bay): +264 (64) 202 022. – Namibia Daily News