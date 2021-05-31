NFA approach Government to review COVID-19 measures.

Windhoek, May 31–The Namibia Football Association (NFA) is engaging relevant stakeholders to find a way to continue with football action amid the Covid-19 regulations that probihits contact sport for the month of June 2021.

On Friday Health Minister Kalumbi Shangulah announced that as measure to curb the spread of covid-19 in Namibia, gatherings were reduced to 50 people and contact sport was probihited.

NFA Secretary General Franco Cosmos states that the association has decided to consult government and other partners to find a way to allow football to continue.

” We have the transitional season underway and very advanced and we also have the MTC NFA Cup that has progressed and it will be a blow for the projects and the players if we have to stop now. Therefore, we are engaging government to see what possible solution can we have , mindful of the seriousness of Covid-19″, says Cosmos.

Namibia National Olympics Committee NNOC President Abner Xoagub, is the official assigned to the football by the NNOC, and is leading the government engagement.

” We will revert back to our stakeholders as soon as we finalise these engagements on the way forward but for now, let us observe the protocols in place and play our part to control Covid-19″ Cosmos says.

Robert Maseka

