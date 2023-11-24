New York stages Thanksgiving Day parade with pro-Palestinian protesters’ intrusion

NEW YORK, Nov. 24 — New Yorkers flocked to the streets in Manhattan to witness the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday mooring as the weather was sunny and mild.

On the occasion of the holiday for a family reunion, gratitude and relaxation, organizers extended the duration of the parade by half an hour to offer more to spectators.

The event features character balloons, magical floats, marching bands, performance groups, clowns and music stars, and it was aired on multiple TV channels in the United States.

However, the parade was interrupted briefly by scores of people protesting Israel’s war in Gaza. The protesters carried a banner reading “Genocide then – Genocide now.”

Another group of protesters wearing white jumpsuits glued their hands on the 6th Avenue and called for “Liberation for Palestine and Planet.”

The parade was diverted as a result and some protesters were handcuffed.

The escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflicts in Gaza since Oct. 7 has heightened racial tensions in the United States and triggered many protests across the country. (Xinhua)