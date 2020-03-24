Netherlands reports 63 new coronavirus deaths

THE HAGUE, March 24 -- Since Monday, 63 patients have died from coronavirus in the Netherlands, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced on Tuesday. This was the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths registered in the country in a single day. The total number of coronavirus fatalities in the country stands at 276. Thirty-four deaths were reported on Sunday, 43 on Saturday and 30 on Friday and Thursday each. Since Monday, 811 people have tested positive for the virus, which brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands to 5,560. The first patient was diagnosed with the virus on Feb. 27 and the first death was reported on March 6. Last Sunday, the Dutch government announced additional measures, such as the closure of schools, childcare facilities, eating and drinking establishments and sports and fitness clubs until April 6. The RIVM emphasized on Tuesday that the effects of these measures should be visible in the figures later. "The fact that the figures fluctuate does not say anything about the effect of the measures that have been in place since mid-March," the RIVM stated. "This effect is not expected to be visible until the end of this week or the beginning of next week." On Monday, the government tightened the restrictive measures. All gatherings are now prohibited until June 1, even those of less than 100 people. This tight new ban remains in force until April 6. Local authorities are now entitled to fine people who do not maintain a "social distance" of at least 1.5 meters from each other or violate the ban on gatherings. Xinhua