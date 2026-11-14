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Netanyahu urges unity government to confront Iran nuclear threat
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Netanyahu urges unity government to confront Iran nuclear threat

November 14, 2026

JERUSALEM, Nov. 14 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed his call on Saturday for a national unity government, warning that Iran was rebuilding its nuclear program and that only a broad coalition could eliminate the threat to Israel.

In a prerecorded address, Netanyahu urged his political rival Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming Israel’s next government, to enter coalition negotiations without preconditions.

“The Iranian regime, which seeks Israel’s destruction, is once again working to revive its nuclear program,” Netanyahu said. “We must remove this existential threat once and for all.”

Netanyahu said a national unity government could guarantee Israel’s security for years to come and expand regional peace agreements.

The remarks followed a security briefing Netanyahu held with Eisenkot on Thursday.

Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition lost its parliamentary majority in the October election. Eisenkot, a former military chief, was given 28 days by President Isaac Herzog to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension. Netanyahu will remain caretaker prime minister until a new government takes office. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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