Nedbank Namibia engages regional governors in roundtable talks

WINDHOEK, Sept. 15 — The Nedbank Namibia Board of Directors and Executive Committee, along with Martha Murorua, the Nedbank Namibia Managing Director, Sebulon Kankondi, Mpho Makwana, Dr. Terence Sibiya, the Nedbank Group Chairperson, and the Nedbank Africa Regions Managing Executive, held roundtable discussions with a number of Regional Governors. On September 14, the roundtable discussions were held in the Nedbank Campus Sky Garden.

Following a courtesy visit to Namibia by Nedbank Group Chairperson, Mpho Makwana, the governors’ delegation was invited to a luncheon with a round-table discussion.

Makwana, who joined the Nedbank Group board in November 2011 as an Independent Non-executive Director, previously served as Lead Independent Director and Acting Chairperson under the same umbrella prior to his role as Nedbank Group Chairperson of the board, which took effect in December 2021.

Makwana visited a number of strategic corporate business leaders and key members of the Namibian government while in Namibia.

Nedbank Namibia Managing Director, Martha Murorua, delivered the opening remarks and provided an overview of a number of Nedbank-supported initiatives in the various regions aimed at promoting financial stability and social cohesion in these areas.

“We exist at Nedbank to be money experts who do good.” We have consistently invested millions of dollars in various sponsorships and corporate social initiatives aimed at improving Namibian regions and communities over the years. “Every region in Namibia has a unique potential that, if realized, can contribute significantly to the growth of our economy,” Murorua stated.

“We intend to focus on the demographic aspects and economic opportunities, as well as the challenges, that the esteemed offices of governors are immersed in and confronted with.” “We are delighted to engage with and hear from key government and private-sector officials in an effort to align organizational purpose with nation-building,” Murorua concluded.

During the discussions, Simonis Storm economist Theo Klein provided a summary and some optimistic projections for the local economy. “We are seeing some positive developments in some of the local industries.” In the agricultural sector, for example, we are experiencing double-digit growth in livestock exports. “In the fishing industry, we’ve seen fishing companies invest in processing plants by upgrading or expanding,” Klein explained. He did warn that inflationary pressures could cause the repo rate to rise further before the end of the year.

Invited governors, Bonifatius Wakudumo from Kavango East region, Elia Irimari from Oshana region, Erginus Endjala from Omusati region, James Unomasa Uerikua from Otjozondjupa region, Marius Sheya from Kunene region, Neville Andre-Itope from Erongo region, Pijoo Nganate from Omaheke region, Walde Ndevashiya from Ohangwena region, and Salmon April from Hardap region; were accorded a platform to provide insights of key economic activities in their respective regions, and elucidate on possible partnerships between their respective offices and the bank.

Makwana in his closing remarks thanked the speakers for their contributions to the discussions and Nedbank’s role in economic growth.

“At Nedbank, we believe that banks play a crucial role in facilitating economic activity and enabling sustainable growth. As a financial services provider, we are deeply connected to the environment and we should also look in-depth at how we can partner in areas that help create a competitive edge for Namibia, SADC and other neighbouring countries,” Makwana said.

The event’s vote of thanks was delivered by the Nedbank Africa Regions Managing Executive, Dr. Terence Sibiya, who thanked the organising teams for the stellar event.