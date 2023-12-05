Nedbank Namibia and NNF Empower Sustainable Development with N$645,000 Go Green Fund

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, December 5 — Nedbank Namibia, in continued support of sustainable initiatives and green urban development, joined forces with the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF) to contribute N$645,000 to the NNF and six impactful “Green Urbanism” projects. The ceremony, held on November 29th, 2023, reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to a greener and more sustainable future.

The Go Green Fund Review Panel, comprising representatives from NNF and Nedbank, played a pivotal role in evaluating and selecting projects from a pool of 45 applications. Out of this, six innovative initiatives emerged as recipients of the 2023 Go Green Fund grants.

Stuart Main, Nedbank’s Executive of Treasury, emphasized that the initiative goes beyond financial support, symbolizing a shared commitment to a sustainable future for Namibia, ensuring prosperity for generations to come.

Established in 2001, the Go Green Fund is a grant facility designed to bolster conservation efforts, safeguard critical habitats, and support initiatives aligned with Namibia’s sustainable future. Approximately 170 conservation and environmental projects have received support from the Fund to date. The 2023 Go Green Fund focused on ‘Green Urbanism,’ inviting proposals that demonstrated innovation and creativity to enhance sustainable urbanization.

The call for proposals, running from August to September 2023, garnered an enthusiastic response, resulting in 45 innovative projects seeking to redefine sustainability in Namibia’s urban landscapes. The selected focus areas encompass urban water and sanitation improvement, sustainable urban agriculture, urban greening initiatives, zero-waste initiatives, and environmental education, reflecting a shared vision for a more eco-friendly and resilient Namibia.

Among the beneficiaries, the Namib Desert Environmental Education Trust (NaDEET) received a grant of N$140,000 for a project aimed at improving tertiary-level students’ environmental engagement, knowledge, and agency. The Urban Agriculture Training Programme in Swakopmund, the Opuwo Town Green Spaces project, the Shack Dwellers Gardening Project in Luderitz, the Keetmanshoop Secondary School Garden, and the Okahandja Action Force’s Green Sustainable Waste Management and Recycling Initiative also received significant grants to further their respective initiatives.

In his address, Stuart Main commended Honourable Heather Sibungo, Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism, for the ministry’s proactive environmental engagement. Nedbank Namibia, known for its leadership in environmental sustainability, continues to drive positive change, not only through financial contributions but also through expertise sharing and strategic partnerships.

The Go Green Fund’s positive impact over the past two decades underscores the significant contribution private corporations, collaborating with civil society, can make to Namibia’s sustainable development. Nedbank Namibia remains steadfast in its vision to be the most admired financial services provider in Africa, championing positive change and environmental stewardship.