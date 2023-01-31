Nedbank launches the 37th edition of the Nedbank Cycle Challenge

WINDHOEK, JAN. 31 — At a press conference held at the Nedbank Campus in Windhoek this morning, Nedbank Namibia formally introduced the 2023 edition of its longest-running cycling event, the Nedbank Cycle Challenge.

Speaking at the occasion, Nedbank Namibia was praised for its support of cycling in Namibia by Minister of Sport, Youth, and National Service, Honourable Agnes Tjongarero.

“Sporting events are essential to the growth of our country. They encourage unity, a healthy way of life, and a sense of pride in one’s country. This idea is best illustrated by the Nedbank Cycle Challenge, which inspires Namibians to adopt active lifestyles and take on personal challenges while also showcasing the beauty of our country. I am pleased to report that sports in Namibia are thriving in my capacity as Minister of Sports. This is a credit to the effort and commitment of our athletes, coaches, and administrators who have repeatedly shown that they are capable of competing on the international stage.

One of Namibia’s oldest professional cycling competitions, the Nedbank Cycle Challenge, sometimes known as the “Greatest Ride Under the Sun,” made its debut in 1986. Over 750 cyclists participated in various distances of 20 kilomètres, 30 kilometres, 60 kilometres, and 100 kilometres the previous year. The same race distance categories will be used for this year’s event, which will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

will begin at the Nedbank Campus at the intersection of Rev. Michael Scott and Fidel Castro Street and terminate on Independence Avenue in front of the Zoo Park.

The Minister emphasized the value of sports in the advancement of education in her remarks at the launch.

“Studies have shown that kids who play sports do academically better and attend school more frequently. We have witnessed firsthand in Namibia the beneficial effects that sports may have on education. Programs that encourage the inclusion of physical education and sports in the curriculum must therefore continue. I want to exhort everyone in Namibia to participate in sports, whether they do it themselves or just watch. Together, we can continue to build a country of strong and healthy citizens, she said.

In his official remarks, Nedbank Namibia Chief Financial Officer, JG van Graan, stated that the Nedbank Namibia team is proud to be part of an organisation which actively and intentionally sets out to do good in the communities that it serves.

“For 37 years now, we’ve proudly sponsored this competitive cycling event, which has helped foster some truly spectacular bikers-in-the-making over time. We have welcomed more than 1,000 riders in recent years, making this one of Namibia’s most outstanding showcases in the area of athletics. Namibia’s growing reputation as an enthusiastic cycling nation in Africa has seen the country participating in the Olympic Games and hosting the African Continental Mountain Bike (MTB) Championships, as well as races sanctioned by the International Cycling Union (UCI),” Van Graan mentioned.

Windhoek Pedal Power Cycling Club, Coca-Cola Namibia, Namibia Health Plan, and PayToday are among the organizations that are co-sponsoring the Nedbank Cycle Challenge. “We are looking forward to cooperating with our co-sponsors and partners to raise the standard of sports in Namibia. In order to achieve our objectives, we also recognize how crucial it is to cooperate with the government. We are grateful that representatives from our Ministry of Sport, Youth, and National Service are present today, and we anticipate continuing our collaboration to advance cycling in Namibia, according to Van Graan.

The Nedbank Cycle Challenge is taking place on Sunday, 12 February, at Nedbank Campus, on the corner of Fidel Castro and Rev. Michael Scott Street, and concludes on Independence Avenue in front of the Zoo Park. The race will feature race categories of 20km, 30km, 60km, and 100km. Entries are now open, and cyclists can visit www.nedbank.com.na or www.paytoday.com.na. Registration for the Nedbank Cycle Challenge will take place on Saturday, 11 February at the Nedbank Campus.

For more information on the entries into the Nedbank Cycle Challenge, contact Brian Key at windhoekpedalpower@hotmail.com