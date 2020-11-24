Nedbank Kapana Champion wins Food Trailer to Start Business.





Windhoek, Nov 24 – – Ondangwa resident, Brumilda Hikumwa, became the sixth winner of the Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition. The final, which took place in the heart of Katutura at the Soweto Market, saw finalists from the coastal, northern and central regions put forward their best kapana dishes in the hope of becoming the 2020 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Champion. The nine participants earned their spot in the much-anticipated finals, having come through the preliminary rounds hosted in Walvis Bay, Ondangwa and Windhoek during the latter half of 2020. The Namibian Chefs Association (NCA) judges ensured once more that the kapana crown went to the most deserving finalist.



Hikumwa beat out eight other finalists to take the grand prize which includes a mobile food kitchen, with built-in quality appliances to the value of N$90 000, a cash prize of N$ 10,000 from Nedbank Namibia and an additional N$ 3000 from Bakpro.



Chef David Kambonde from Walvis Bay, was accorded the honour of Kapana Champion in the professional chefs category, winning himself a handsome cash prize of N$ 10,000. An elated Chef David was taking part in the competition for the third consecutive year, showcasing his tenacity and willingness to improve his culinary skills with the able guidance of the NCA judges.

“On behalf of Nedbank Namibia and our esteemed partners, I congratulate each one of our finalists for pouring so much into their preparations and delighting all of us with their excellent cooking skills,” said Gernot de Klerk, Nedbank Manager of Communications. “We have no doubt that our Nedbank Kapana champion, and indeed each of the finalists, will use this amazing platform to catapult their budding businesses into even greater prosperity.”



The prizes enable the winner to start a business, become self-sufficient and, as had been the case with all previous winners, create employment opportunities for fellow Namibians.



The Kapana Cook Off is a Nedbank Namibia initiative hosted in proud partnership with Bakpro and the Namibian Chefs Association.

