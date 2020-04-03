Nearly 14 kg of drugs seized in border province Yunnan

KUNMING, April 3 -- Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province have seized 13.87 kg of drugs in a recent drug trafficking case, local authorities said Friday. On March 26, the border police in Menglian county of the city of Pu'er saw suspicious personnel along the border during a patrol. With the assistance of a police dog, they seized 12.93 kg of opium and 0.94 kg of methamphetamine from a woven bag hidden in the grass beside a road in the search for the suspects who escaped from the scene. Further investigation is underway. Yunnan is a major front in China's battle against drug crime, as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.Xinhua