NamPol Reminds Public to Report and Not Touch Unexploded Explosive Ordinances

January 25, 2022

WINDHOEK, JAN 25 – In its recent January operations, Namibia Police Force’s Explosives Sub-Divisions unit discovered 12 rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), four RPG-7V launchers, an RPD Light Machine Gun and an AK-47 rifle among others equipment in the country’s former war zones.

In a statement titled “DO NOT TOUCH IT! REPORT IT! issued by Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi earlier today, the UXOs (unexploded explosive ordinances) were accidentally discovered by unsuspecting people who were going about their daily duties.

“In most cases, these mentioned objects were discovered in communal fields (underground) especially during the time when people are busy cultivating their fields,” said Shikwambi.

UXO’s and landmines are a major concern in the northern parts of the country, and especially in former war Zones, with  Ohangwena being one of them.

Among some of the recovered artillery are 10 former Soviet Union 82mm Mortar of High Explosives, six 40mm High Explosive Rifle Grenades, four Smoke Grenades, a Trip Wire Flare and a single TM3 Anti-Tank Mine of Yugoslavic origin.

Last year when a  construction was underway alongside the main road between Eenhana-Okongo, a stretch of about 12km some UXO’s were discovered by a NamPol team comprising of Explosive Division which had been deployed on 31/10/2021 for a demining operation scheduled to start on 1st November to end on 18 November.

A mortar bomb, grenade levers, a bomb fuse and a mortar fuse were among the recovered ammunition.

The Explosive Sub-Divisions unit has been conducting mine awareness campaigns to educate children and community members on possible dangers and existence of explosives.

“Notwithstanding, the Police appreciates efforts by the communities in reporting discoveries of explosive ordinances and further hereby encourage them to continue to report these kind of incidents to nearby police stations.”

musa@namibiadailynews.info

