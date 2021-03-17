NAMPOA Announces New Board Leadership.

WINDHOEK, Mar 17 – The voting members of the Namibia Petroleum Operators Association (NAMPOA) elected new leadership during its annual general meeting.

Leading the board is newly elected chairperson, Klaus Endresen, who is the General Manager for the Norwegian oil company BW Kudu. “Namibia has long been seen as a potential new source of energy deposits, the country offers great expIoration opportunities, it is an exciting time to be stepping in as board chairperson” said Endresen.

The new board leadership began their term with NAMPOA effective 3 February 2021 and can serve a maximum of 2 years. The new leadership members supporting the chairperson are:

Mrs. Bridget Venner, Vice President & General Manager ExxonMobil Exploration & Production Namibia, will serve as Vice Chairperson

Ms. Yolanda Mberirua, Management Accountant Azinam Exploration Namibia, will serve as Treasurer.

NAMPOA is a not-for-profit association established in 1992 to represent the Namibian upstream oil and gas industry, and serves as a forum for professional interaction. NAMPOA also provides an interface for the industry with the public and the Government.

NAMPOA’s membership includes the following oil and gas companies operating in Namibia:

1. AZINAM EXPLORATION NAMIBIA 8. MAUREL & PROM 2. BW KUDU 9. NAMCOR 3. ENIGMA OIL & GAS 10. PANCONTINENTAL OIL AND GAS 4. EXXONMOBIL E&P NAMIBIA 11. RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY 5. IMPACT OIL AND GAS 12. SHELL EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION 6. GALP ENERGIA 13. TOTAL 7. GLOBAL PETROLEUM 14. TULLOW OIL

NAMPOA members contribute to the Namibian economy as investors and support Namibia’s economic development. As active corporate citizens, NAMPOA members promote equal opportunity, prevention of unfair discrimination, corporate social investment, safety and managing environmental impacts.

Contact information:

Klaus Endresen

Klaus.Endresen@BWKudu.com

Mobile: 081 124 3239

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info