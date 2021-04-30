NAMIBIA’S TOP ATHLETES PAID A COURTESY VISIT TO H.E VICE-PRESIDENT DR. NANGOLO MBUMBA..

Windhoek, April 30 – – A team of four athletes who qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, set for July 23 to August 8, 2021 in Japan, including Namibia’s golden girls Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi who recorded the world’s fastest 400 m times (49, 24 and 49, 53 seconds respectively) this year, paid a courtesy visit to Vice President Dr. Nangolo Mbumba on April 28, 2021.

The Vice President met the delegation which was led by the Minister of

Sports, Youth and National Service, Hon. Agnes Tjongarero, accompanied

by Mr. Freddy Mwiya, Chief Administrator of the Namibia Sports

Commission, and Ms. Joan Smit, Secretary General of the Namibian

National Olympic Committee, at the Old Statehouse.

The purpose of the meeting was to provide top-level Government support

and encouragement to the athletes during their preparations, in order for

them to represent Namibia and its people to the best of their ability by

being victorious at the Olympic Games.

At the occasion, the Vice President

also assured the athletes that the entire Namibian Government and the

nation was fully united behind them, and would be cheering them on all

the way to the top.

During the meeting, the Vice President also informed the athletes of his

initial plans to issue them with a personal modest token of sponsorship,

but that Telecom Namibia came onboard and joined his noble cause, by

pledging a pair of running shoes to each of them. As such a donation to he value of N$3000 per athlete for the twelve (12) athletes who qualified

for the Olympic Games was pledged, totaling N$36 000.

The athletes represent various sporting codes such as boxing, athletics, cycling, rowing and hopefully karate.

The Hon. Minister expressed appreciation to the Vice President and the

Government, as well as to Telecom for the kind gesture of visible support

that has instilled confidence in the athletes and strengthened their resolve

to be victorious at the Olympic Games. And that the donation would go a

long way to help them achieve their dreams of Olympic glory, and to do

the country proud.

The Presidency therefore takes this opportunity, while mindful of the

difficult economic situation in which the country currently finds itself, to

urge the Namibian public, private sector and sport loving enthusiasts to

join hands in supporting the Namibian Olympics team in any way possible.

Robert Maseka

