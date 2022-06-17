Namibia’s to chart economic pathway for young women

WINDHOEK, June 17 — Namibia’s Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, together with the U.S. government-funded DREAMS program on Thursday launched a Labor Market Assessment Report.

The report identifies economic growth sectors and occupational and entrepreneurship opportunities for Namibian adolescent girls and young women.

“Economic disparity related to gender inequality is an ongoing and complex driver of HIV. Implementing robust and evidence-based economic strengthening interventions is a priority for DREAMS to strengthen young women’s self-efficacy and decision-making power in relationships and decrease their reliance on transactional sex,” said USAID Country Representative, McDonald Homer in a statement at the launch.

“This labour market assessment report contributes positively to meeting the economic and development needs of young women,” he added.

According to the 2018 Labor Force Survey, Namibia’s unemployment rate stood at 33.4 percent with a youth unemployment rate of 46.1 percent, an average of 43 percent unemployed young men and 48.5 percent unemployed young women.

DREAMS stands for Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored and Safe and is funded by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief through the USAID to keep young women HIV-free and empower them socially as well as economically.

Homer meanwhile, said the report is critical to chart an economic pathway for young women as it identifies seven economic growth sectors in the districts where DREAMS is implemented including wholesale and retail trade, artisanal sectors, information technology, and hospitality. (Xinhua)