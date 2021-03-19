Namibia’s president launches 2nd version of development plan.

WINDHOEK, March 19-- Namibia 's President Hage Geingob on Thursday in Windhoek launched the second version of his development plan, the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP II) to be implemented from 2021 to 2025. HPP II is the second edition of a targeted action plan to accelerate growth, development and prosperity in Namibia , based on the lessons learnt during the implementation of the first Harambee Prosperity Plan (from April 2016 to March 2020), Geingob said. Geingob has said the HPP II is being launched at a time when Namibia is on a difficult patch imposed by the global pandemic. "As we enter the second year of the fourth decade of our independence on March 21, which coincides with the implementation of the HPP II, it is self-evident that the journey of Namibia is one of hope, resilience and progress," he added. According to Geingob, the HPP II will continue to solidify the narrative of an inclusive, prosperous and united Namibia n house. "To achieve the envisaged targets in the HPP II, the National Development Plans, Vision 2030, and the global Sustainable Development Goals, Namibia is committing to bold and innovative actions in order to harness the potential of all citizens for an inclusive, united and prosperous Namibia n house," he added. According to Geingob, the HPP II will be executed in the context of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant health, social and economic crises. Meanwhile, the HPP II will also include five key pillars aimed at accelerating government programs to improve service delivery and grow the economy. Xinhua