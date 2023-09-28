Namibia’s Little Green Ambassadors: Growing a Sustainable Future

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Sept. 28 – The Old Mutual Foundation is delighted to announce the selection of 28 primary schools to participate in the innovative Little Green Ambassadors Initiative. This groundbreaking program is dedicated to empowering Namibia’s youth to become champions for our planet and advocates for environmental sustainability.

As a part of this initiative, the Old Mutual Foundation will sponsor the planting of 56 trees, providing two trees to each of the selected schools across various regions. Alongside the trees, participating schools will receive essential resources to care for these trees over a three-month period. Each school will appoint two Little Green Ambassadors, one from grade 1 and another from grade 7, responsible for leading efforts to nurture the trees and raise awareness about environmental issues within their school and community.

The chosen Little Green Ambassador schools are as follows:

**Erongo Region:** Brandberg Primary School and Namib Primary School

**Hardap Region:** AME Community Primary School and D. D Guibeb Primary School

**//Karas Region:** Ariamsvlei Primary School and Khoichas Ecumenical Community School

**Kavango East Region:** Rundu Junior Primary School and Andara Combined School

**Kavango West Region:** Mururani Combined School and Hausiku Wakina Primary School

**Khomas Region:** Hillside Primary School and Waldorf School

**Kunene Region:** Moria Private School and Eddie Bowe Primary School

**Ohangwena Region:** Dr. Daniel Kashikola Primary School and Ondeikela Combined School

**Omaheke Region:** Gobabis Project School and Motsomi Primary School

**Omusati Region:** Jerry Ekandjo Combined School and Superb Children English Academy

**Oshana Region:** Oshipumbu Combined School and Hashiyana Primary School

**Oshikoto Region:** Onakathila Combined School and Tsintsabis Combined School

**Otjozondjupa Region:** Berg Aukas Primary School and Vooruit Primary School

**Zambezi Region:** Sikaunga Primary School and Machita Primary School

Mignon du Preez, Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive, expressed her heartfelt sentiments about the initiative, stating, “With the Little Green Ambassadors Initiative, we’re planting the seeds for a greener future in Namibia. Our belief in the transformative potential of young minds drives us to cultivate a generation that not only values sustainability but actively champions it. This initiative underscores our commitment to nurturing eco-conscious leaders who will secure a brighter tomorrow for our beloved country.”

At the conclusion of this period, an evaluation will assess the schools’ efforts in nurturing their trees. Exciting prizes, totaling more than N$50,000, await the top five schools that excel in this endeavor.