Namibia’s largest mobile telco expands fiber optic coverage
Business

Namibia’s largest mobile telco expands fiber optic coverage

March 3, 2025

WINDHOEK, March 3  — Namibia’s largest mobile telecommunications company, MTC, said it has significantly expanded its fiber optic network to cover 2,738 kilometers.

The expansion is crucial for handling future growth and lessening its dependence on other infrastructure, the MTC said in a statement on Monday. “The ability to meet the market’s demands requires that we maintain, expand, and optimize our network infrastructure. This allows for a seamless delivery of services to our customers,” said Tim Ekandjo, the firm’s chief brand, marketing, and communications officer.

He said the MTC deployed 1,377 km of fiber last year, bringing its total length to 2,738 km. “This deployment will continue in 2025, a demonstration of our deliberate intent of moving toward our long-term vision and strategy of driving an inclusive digital economy,” Ekandjo said. He said the extension has enabled the MTC to provide reliable fiber services to businesses and homes in Windhoek, the country’s capital, and coastal areas. (Xinhua)

