Namibia’s hydrogen economy: A win-win for the planet and its people

Staff Reporter

WALVIS BAY, Sept. 20 — Green hydrogen is emerging as a vital industry in Namibia, not only to bolster economic growth but also to advance the nation’s decarbonization objectives. With abundant renewable energy resources, particularly solar and wind, Namibia is strategically positioned to harness these sources for green hydrogen production. Green hydrogen, produced by splitting water molecules using electricity from renewable sources, is a clean and sustainable fuel with versatile applications, from electricity generation to fueling vehicles and producing green ammonia.

In a significant move in May 2023, the Namibian government selected Hyphen Hydrogen Energy to spearhead a vertically integrated project aimed at producing 300,000 tonnes of green hydrogen and green ammonia annually for export markets beyond 2026. The project, known as the Tsau //Khaeb National Park Southern Corridor Development Initiative (SCDI) Hydrogen Project, is poised to become Namibia’s first GW-scale green hydrogen venture.

Namibia’s commitment to nurturing a hydrogen economy is grounded in several compelling factors:

1. **Economic Growth**: The burgeoning hydrogen industry is expected to create substantial employment opportunities and stimulate billions of dollars in economic activity, underpinning Namibia’s socioeconomic development.

2. **Decarbonization**: Namibia has set an ambitious target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Green hydrogen offers a potent tool for realizing this goal by significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions across various sectors.

3. **Export Potential**: Situated along global shipping routes and backed by international trade agreements, Namibia is well-positioned to become a major exporter of green hydrogen and green ammonia, positioning itself as a key player in the burgeoning global hydrogen market.

While Namibia’s hydrogen journey is still in its nascent stages, significant strides have been made in recent years. The government has demonstrated unwavering commitment by offering incentives to attract investments and is actively developing a regulatory framework to ensure sustainable and responsible growth of the hydrogen industry.

Namibia is poised to become a frontrunner in Africa’s green hydrogen landscape, leveraging its abundant renewable energy sources, supportive government policies, and a burgeoning private sector presence. As the world accelerates its transition towards clean energy, Namibia’s strategic focus on green hydrogen positions it as a formidable contender in the global hydrogen arena, contributing not only to economic prosperity but also to a more sustainable future.