WINDHOEK, Dec. 28 -- Namibia's household food security continues to weaken, particularly in rural areas, as most families report no food reserve, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry said on Friday. Though the cost of food has stayed low for the past six months, farmers affected by drought could not afford food because the natural disaster has severely reduced agricultural production, and they do not have formal sources of income other than agriculture, the ministry said in a report. Those not covered by the social safety net are also vulnerable, the report added. So far, a series of drought relief programs have been implemented countrywide since April and are set to run till the end of March next year. Xinhau