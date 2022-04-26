Trending Now
Namibia's hospitality sector banks on high season
Namibia's hospitality sector banks on high season

April 26, 2022

WINDHOEK, April 26 — Prices at Namibia’s hospitality establishments are expected to increase in the coming months, owing to rising cost pressure, investment research firm Simonis Storm Securities (SSS) said Tuesday.
Higher food, fuel, and utility costs will weigh on profit margins and could potentially lead to higher room rates, according to SSS Economist, Theo Klein in a statement following the release of the hospitality national occupancy rate during March.
A national occupancy rate of 28.6 percent was recorded in March 2022, compared to 20.1 percent in March 2021 and 25.4 percent in March 2020 according to the Hospitality Association of Namibia.
“This is the highest national occupancy rate since December 2021, but far below pre-pandemic levels,” the research firm added.
Namibia’s high season (starting in July) is fast approaching and numerous establishments allude to bookings being full in the upcoming months.  (Xinhua)

