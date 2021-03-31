Namibia’s female sensation 200m sprinter wins gold in South Africa

WINDHOEK, March 31 -- Namibia 's 17-year-old Beatrice Misilingi won the women 200m race in South Africa on Tuesday at the Athletics South Africa (ASA) Athletix Invitational Meeting for Universities in Johannesburg. Misilingi won the race in a time of 22.59 seconds, ahead of second-placed Sherley Nekhubvi of South Africa in a time of 23.29, while third place went to Justine Pal also from South Africa in a time of 23.52. Speaking to Xinhua after winning the 200m race, Misilingi said she was happy with her time. "I am very much happy with the result as it was not tough but, I managed to win the race," said Misilingi, who will also be running at the rescheduled summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan in a few months time. Namibia n top young discus thrower, Ryan Williams won a bronze medal at the same event after coming third with a throw of 54.84m. Xinhua