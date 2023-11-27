Namibia’s Cycling Pinnacle: Miller and Looser Dominate National Marathon Championships

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 27 — Alex Miller and Vera Looser emerged victorious at the 2023 Nedbank Namibia National Marathon Championships (XCM), held on Saturday at the IJG Trails in Windhoek.

Notably, the event marked a historic moment with the introduction of the E-bike category for elite men and women cyclists, crowning Frank Klosta and Christine Steinfurth as the inaugural champions.

In the elite men’s E-bike race, Klosta secured the first position with a time of 02:12:36, surpassing Andre Steinfurth at 02:13:36 and Frederick Chuckmeister Van Greunen at 02:25:33 in third place. Christine Steinfurth dominated the elite women’s E-bike race, finishing in 02:44:51, followed by Lionie Meyer at 03:17:31.

In the traditional elite men’s race, Alex Miller claimed the top spot with a remarkable time of 02:16:31. Xavier Papo secured the second position at 02:30:27, while Simon Kaita finished third with a time of 02:32:32.

Despite a hand fracture suffered just five weeks prior, Vera Looser triumphed in the elite women’s competition with a time of 02:45:12. Anri Krugel-Greeff took second place at 02:50:53, and Nicola Fester secured third place with a time of 02:56:24. Krugel-Greeff, leading initially, faced a setback with a puncture, allowing Looser to claim the national title.

By securing victories in their respective categories, Klosta, Steinfurth, Miller, and Looser also claimed the coveted national title.

Namibia Cycling Federation President Axel Thiessen expressed satisfaction with the successful event, highlighting favourable weather conditions. Regarding the e-bike competitions, Thiessen acknowledged a slow start but expressed optimism for increased participation in the coming years.

Vera Looser, speaking post-race, commended her competitors for the high level of competition despite the small field. She acknowledged Anri Krugel-Greeff’s early lead and misfortune with a flat tire, emphasizing the unpredictability of racing. Looser, recovering from a recent hand injury, praised the challenging course with its long climbs and numerous single trails. She confirmed her participation in the upcoming Nedbank Desert Dash scheduled for 8 – 9 December.

Nedbank Namibia Communications and Public Relations Manager, Selma Kaulinge, extended congratulations to all national jersey bearers and wished them success in their international races. Kaulinge also expressed gratitude to the Namibian Cycling Federation for their steadfast support in such competitions.