Namibians with new IDs limited to 30-day stay in Botswana

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, MARCH 9 — The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security in Namibia has announced that Namibians with new identity documents (IDs) can only stay in Botswana for a maximum of 30 days at a time. This new policy was revealed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Margaret Kalo, who also stated that Namibians visiting Botswana must not exceed 90 days in a year. The new agreement only applies to Namibians with the new ID with a quick response code, which replaces the fingerprint system.

According to Kalo, the new IDs have a machine-readable zone that is more secure than the barcode system that it replaced, making them harder to forge. She further stated that IDs are a more affordable option for people living at the border between Namibia and Botswana compared to passports, which are very expensive.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is urging all Namibians to obtain the new ID with a quick response code. Those who do not have new IDs and wish to travel to Botswana are urged to apply for them. Kalo emphasized the importance of using IDs, stating that even if an ID is lost, it is still cheaper to replace than getting a new passport. – Namibia Daily News