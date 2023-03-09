Trending Now
Home National Namibians with new IDs limited to 30-day stay in Botswana
Namibians with new IDs limited to 30-day stay in Botswana
National

Namibians with new IDs limited to 30-day stay in Botswana

March 9, 2023

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, MARCH 9  —  The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security in Namibia has announced that Namibians with new identity documents (IDs) can only stay in Botswana for a maximum of 30 days at a time. This new policy was revealed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Margaret Kalo, who also stated that Namibians visiting Botswana must not exceed 90 days in a year. The new agreement only applies to Namibians with the new ID with a quick response code, which replaces the fingerprint system.

According to Kalo, the new IDs have a machine-readable zone that is more secure than the barcode system that it replaced, making them harder to forge. She further stated that IDs are a more affordable option for people living at the border between Namibia and Botswana compared to passports, which are very expensive.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is urging all Namibians to obtain the new ID with a quick response code. Those who do not have new IDs and wish to travel to Botswana are urged to apply for them. Kalo emphasized the importance of using IDs, stating that even if an ID is lost, it is still cheaper to replace than getting a new passport.  – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 78
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Bank Windhoek to showcase evolved brand at the...

August 24, 2017

Dozens hurt after floor collapses at South Carolina...

October 21, 2018

Ugandan president appoints new ruling party secretary general,...

June 9, 2021

FNB awards Estate Agents at Annual Realtors Club...

April 17, 2018

U.S. forces in Afghanistan recover remains of two...

January 29, 2020

(Special for CAFS) Nigerian president receives second dose...

May 30, 2021

Optimism in Cyprus’s services sector pushes economic sentiment...

January 31, 2020

Land conference boycotters still welcome: Ua-Ndjarakana

October 4, 2018

President Geingob extends message of gratuity on his...

August 6, 2021

Health Ministry spends N$ 55 million on blood...

June 15, 2018

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by