

Windhoek 31Jan – China Embassador to Namibia yesterday held a press briefing in Windhoek to inform the nation with regard to the outbreak of the Corona Virus in China.

Aproximately 170 people have died and 7753 people infected and the number keep on increasing every day.

Zhang Yiming said, due to the deadly contagious Corona Virus, his government has decided to extend the start of academic terms until mid February this applies to all schools from primary up to tertiary education, thus the Namibian students studying in China are advised to stay in Namibia till mid February 2020.

He further states that there will be no group tours to be allowed to travel until further notice, all travel agencies in China and in Namibia are informed to put the booking of the group tours on hold until further notice.

“I have confidence in the leadership of the Chinese government, the will definitely contain this deadly disaster” said Yiming.

An emergency hospital is being constructed Wuhan were the Corona Virus outbreak were anitially detected in order to treat all affected patients.

NDN Stafer