Namibian sprinter Masilingi to get back to the track, Mboma in rehab
Second-placed Namibia's Christine Mboma (L) and Namibia's Beatrice Masilingi rect after the women's 200m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)
Namibian sprinter Masilingi to get back to the track, Mboma in rehab

May 11, 2022

WINDHOEK, May 10 — Namibian Olympian female sprinters Beatrice Masilingi and Christine Mboma could be back in action sooner than later, said their coach Henk Botha on Tuesday.
Masilingi got injured while racing in the 100m race in Gaborone, Botswana on April 30 at the Gaborone International Meet, while Mboma tore her left thigh while racing in the 100m race in Kenya the previous weekend.
Speaking to Xinhua, Botha said Masilingi is ahead of her progress as far as the injury is concerned, while Mboma will be in Johannesburg, South Africa for rehabilitation.
“Beatrice is head of scheduled and we are expecting to see her back on the track very soon. Christine also tore her upper thigh. We will know whether they will all be racing at the African Games in ten days’ time. But for now, Mboma will be in Johannesburg for rehabilitation,” said Botha.
Meanwhile, Mboma was finally given the BBC Sports Personality Award over the weekend in Kenya.
She was awarded last year but could not attend the event in the United Kingdom, due to COVID related travel restrictions. (Xinhua)

