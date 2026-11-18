WINDHOEK, Nov. 18– Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Wednesday urged young entrepreneurs to look beyond the domestic market and use the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to reach customers across the continent. “A market of 3 million Namibians is just a start.

Think beyond Namibia to a market of 1.3 billion people in Africa,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said at the opening of the inaugural National Youth Trade Forum in Windhoek. She called on young entrepreneurs to make Namibian products more competitive by processing more of the country’s minerals, fish, beef and horticultural produce locally and improving the packaging and branding of goods for export.

“The country that only exports raw materials will always import finished products and have a high unemployment rate,” she said. Under its Sixth National Development Plan, Namibia aims to raise manufacturing’s share of gross domestic product from 10.6 percent in 2024 to 18 percent by 2030.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said young entrepreneurs had a role to play in sectors ranging from agriculture and fisheries to mining, energy, tourism and logistics. Namibia’s 2023 census showed about a third of its population aged between 15 and 34.

She called on companies to give youth-owned businesses more opportunities to supply goods and services and urged financial institutions and development partners to provide financing and mentorship.

The president also encouraged young entrepreneurs to register their businesses, keep accurate records, protect their brands and use digital platforms to reach customers abroad. Namibia made its first AfCFTA export in June 2025, shipping 45,000 tonnes of salt to Nigeria.

Organized by Namibia’s Ministry of International Relations and Trade, the two-day forum brings together young entrepreneurs, government officials and business representatives to discuss ways to expand access to domestic and export markets. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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