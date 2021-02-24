Namibian president lauds China for vaccine donations.

WINDHOEK, Feb. 24 -- Namibian President Hage Geingob on Wednesday lauded China and other countries that have extended help with donations in the form of COVID-19 vaccines to Namibia and other African countries to improve the fight against the devastating pandemic. This comes after China recently announced a donation of 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Namibia. China is also helping other countries in the southern African region with the vaccine. He also made a passionate plea to the developed countries to continue working closely with developing countries in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic which has left a trail of destruction on many economies worldwide. Speaking at the 25th COVID-19 public briefing on measures to contain the virus, Geingob said the leading role taken by China in assisting poor countries is a symbol that the pandemic can only be defeated through working together as well as pulling resources together. The Namibian president also bemoaned the continued economic lockdowns and movement restrictions imposed by governments all over the world in a move to combat the spread of the pandemic, saying it has caused untold mental suffering as well as economic challenges for many Namibians. "We are very aware of the burden that many Namibians are facing from the continued lockdowns and restrictions imposed to avert the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and we all want life to get back to normal but sometimes these restrictions are necessary for the health of many," he said. During his address, Geingob said the status quo of the health regulations to combat COVID-19 will be extended from Feb. 25 to March 31.Xinhua