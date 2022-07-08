Trending Now
Namibian President Geingob offers Dos Santos’ condolences
National

Namibian President Geingob offers Dos Santos’ condolences

July 8, 2022

WINDHOEK, July 8 — Namibian President Hage Geingob has sent a message of condolence to Angola, following the passing on of former president Jose Eduardo Dos Santos on Friday in Barcelona, Spain.
Geingob said it was a dark day for the African continent, describing dos Santos as an exceptional political icon, African hero and an admirable statesman.
He added that “as we remember this great African luminary, we celebrate his rich legacy of loyal service to the people of Angola.”
“Namibia owes a great debt of gratitude to former president dos Santos and the Angolan people. Indeed, there is no doubt that his legacy will remain immortalized in the hearts and minds of current and successive generations of Namibians to come,” said Geingob. Former Angola president dos Santos will be remembered for his immense contribution to the liberation of Namibia as Angola was home to the ruling party SWAPO cadres and countless Namibians, during the fight against colonialism.
Dos Santos became president after Angola’s first leader, Agostinho Neto, died during cancer surgery in 1979. His reign lasted until 2017 when he retired from politics. He had been receiving medical treatment since 2019.    (Xinhua)

