Trending Now
Home National Namibian poaching cases continue to decline
Namibian poaching cases continue to decline
National

Namibian poaching cases continue to decline

October 8, 2021

WINDHOEK, Oct. 8 — Namibia’s poaching incidents are continuing to decline with 14 rhinos and 5 elephants having been killed so far this year, a seven years low, Environment Ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said Thursday.
According to statistics from the ministry, seven white plus one black rhinos were poached from private farms while six black rhinos were poached from the Etosha National Park.
The five elephants poached were from the Zambezi, Kavango East and Otjozondjupa regions, Muyunda said.
Namibia has attributed the drop in poaching numbers to improved law enforcement and more effective disruption of criminal networks. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 50
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Kenya sends team to Ethiopia after 32 nationals...

March 10, 2019

Tasché wins The Voice South Africa!

July 9, 2019

Closing southern border may be “best decision”: White...

April 3, 2019

3 killed after explosion in South African steel...

February 18, 2021

AN lauds Johannes

April 17, 2018

Windhoek Lager strengthens footprint in Germany

September 5, 2018

Round 3 of ||Kharas Second Division Inland Stream...

April 18, 2018

Shark Island campsite set to re-open soon –...

September 23, 2021

China-Africa telecom cooperation could receive a boost

August 29, 2018

Early retirement for /Gôagoses

August 12, 2017