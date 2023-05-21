Namibian Musician Florito Rides the Wave of Afrobeats Success

Staff Writer

WINDHOEK, May 21 — In a remarkable testament to the global reach of Afrobeats, a Namibian musician has expressed his gratitude for the genre’s triumphs worldwide. Florito, a talented artist born in Luanda to Angolan parents, has been astounded by the unexpected reception of his music in diverse countries such as Brazil.

“I’m grateful that my brothers and sisters are just opening more doors for us,” Florito told the BBC in an interview. His music combines the vibrant rhythms of Afrobeats with influences from Amapiano and Kwaito, resulting in a unique fusion that resonates with audiences across borders.

Florito’s rise to prominence has been marked by notable collaborations with esteemed figures in the industry. One such collaboration involved Namibian veteran Gazza, with whom Florito released the track “Pull Up,” garnering widespread acclaim. Additionally, he teamed up with Nigerian artist BNXN, formerly known as Buju, on his recent hit “Stamina,” further cementing his reputation as an artist capable of bridging musical cultures.

The breakthrough success of Florito’s hit song “Dalilah” has been particularly noteworthy. The track received high-profile endorsements from renowned stars such as Wizkid and Diamond Platnumz, propelling it to greater prominence. Interestingly, Florito revealed that “Dalilah” was inspired by his personal experiences.

“Actually, Dalilah is my ex-girlfriend. At that time, I was with her,” Florito disclosed. He vividly recalled the creative process behind the song, explaining, “So I was at the studio with some friends, and my producer played the Dalilah beat. I started creating melodies, and I recorded the song in two hours.”

Buoyed by his recent achievements, Florito is eagerly working on his upcoming EP, which will feature seven tracks. With a clear vision for the future, he is dedicated to delivering more captivating music to his fans. In pursuit of this goal, he plans to shoot music videos in both Angola and Nigeria, showcasing the cultural richness and diversity of the African music scene.

“The future is bright,” Florito confidently expressed. “It’s going to be a beautiful year for me and my fans because I’m going to be releasing more music.”

As the global popularity of Afrobeats continues to soar, Florito’s success serves as a testament to the genre’s ability to transcend boundaries and connect people from different corners of the world. With his talent, a unique blend of musical styles, and unwavering dedication, Florito is poised to make an indelible mark on the international music scene.

– Namibia Daily News