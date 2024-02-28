Namibian Journalist Participates in MWC 2024 in Barcelona

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

BARCELONA, SPAIN, -28 Feb- The ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, has drawn in over 90 thousand participants from across the globe, including representatives from Namibia. Among the attendees are journalists from various regions, including six from Africa, with Namibia being prominently represented by Lylie Happiness from the Namibia Daily News (NDN), an online newspaper.

The MWC 2024, hosted under the auspices of Huawei Cloud, serves as a platform for collaborative engagements, discussions on various topics, and the unveiling of new products and solutions such as the Go Cloud Grow Global (GCGG) forum and the Cloud Native Elite Club (CNEC) seminar.

For Happiness, being among the few African journalists present at the summit is a rare opportunity. As the sole female and youngest journalist representing Namibia, she views this as a significant moment both for herself and for the recognition of women in the media industry. “So far the summit has been good because this kind of opportunity is scarce to come,” she noted, emphasizing the importance of exposure and equality in the field.

Acknowledging Huawei Technologies Company for providing her with this platform, Happiness stressed the need for more women to be included in such delegations, advocating for gender equality and representation in media organizations. She also highlighted Huawei’s prominent role as the main sponsor of the event, showcasing innovative products and real-world cases, including Pangu models, GaussDB, data-AI convergence, virtual human, and software development.

This year’s Huawei Cloud Summit focuses on demonstrating how cloud infrastructure is integral for AI applications, under the theme “Accelerate Intelligence with Everything as a Service.” With aspirations for the advancement of technology in Namibia, Happiness expressed her anticipation for the implementation of 5.5G connectivity in her country, citing its potential benefits for journalists and the wider community.

Huawei Cloud presented 10 AI-oriented innovations and industry expertise aimed at creating an AI-ready infrastructure tailored to various sectors. Happiness speculated on Huawei’s position as a leading global networking entity, emphasizing the role of technology in driving progress and innovation.

As the MWC 2024 continues to unfold, journalists like Happiness are at the forefront, engaging with cutting-edge technologies and envisioning a future where connectivity and innovation transform societies worldwide.