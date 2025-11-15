Namibian expo sheds light on waste, environmental solutions

Trending Now
EnvironmentNational

November 15, 2025

WINDHOEK, Nov. 15 — The Namibia ReThink Waste GreenCycle Expo concluded Friday in Windhoek, highlighting local innovators’ efforts in waste transformation and environmental solutions.

Running from Thursday to Friday, the two-day forum focuses on solutions that transform waste into economic opportunities, featuring art, manufacturing, exhibitions, dialogue sessions, and networking.

“While Namibia is ranked among the top 10 cleanest countries in Africa, it suffers from a hidden economic drain, as valuable recyclable materials are buried in landfills,” said Toini Kauluma, the expo’s founder.

“This event is a direct response to that issue.” Locals seized the opportunity at the expo to showcase their solutions to the public.

Elias Nghifindwako, a member of the School Environmental Clubs in Namibia, mobilizes young people to environmental protection.

These include collecting waste and transforming discarded materials, like cans and plastics, into valuable products. The most crucial aspect, he said, is the shift in learners’ mindset toward protecting the environment.

“But the public barely sees our solutions and products; that is why we are here at this expo,” he said. Atushe Heita, founder of the Eco Tyre Project, established an enterprise to recycle old tires into bricks and other rubber products, including paving bricks, car mats, and athletic track surfaces.

“Instead of allowing tires to end up in landfills, our mission is to reduce tire waste through innovative methods and products.

Tires can take over 50 years to decompose in the environment, so you can imagine the damage they cause,” he said. The expo also aimed to bridge the disconnect between urban dwellers and nature.

According to Kauluma, in urban settings, it is uncommon for people to think beyond what is contained in the waste that runs down the drain, adding that this is why education, awareness, and innovative solutions are critical.

Namibian Minister of Urban and Rural Development Sankwasa James Sankwasa underscored that environmental solutions are essential to the country’s economic growth and are interlinked with sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and extractive industries. (Xinhua)

