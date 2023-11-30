Namibian Entrepreneurs Triumph: DBN’s Good Business Awards Showcase Success Stories

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, November 30 — The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) held its esteemed 2023 Good Business Awards in Windhoek on the night of November 28, 2023, officiated by the Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises, Hon Ipumbu Shiimi.

Brandplan Advertising, winner of the SME category, stands as a proud Namibian branding and signage manufacturing company. Since its establishment in 2016, the company has consistently embraced the latest branding technology, offering a diverse range of products and services, including fully fitted joinery, corporate and safety wear, corporate gifts, indoor and outdoor signage, flags, information boards, light boxes, and more. Brandplan specializes in customized, in-house, and locally manufactured solutions.

Other finalists in the SME category included Kryo Investments Namibia, operating in the industrial gas industry, and Uukalinawa Pharmacy, a healthcare provider with branches in Ongwediva and Ondangwa.







In the large enterprise category, Nampath Laboratories emerged as the winner. Founded in 2012 by Mr Esegiel Gaeb, the company provides medical laboratory diagnostic services for private and state doctors. Proudly Namibian, Nampath Laboratories is committed to offering convenient pathology testing services to clinicians in Namibia and beyond. Oluno Shell Filling Station, owned by Mr Sagarias Hangula and Mrs Sarah Hangula, was a finalist in this category. The wholly Namibian-owned company, supported by a DBN loan, has contributed significantly to economic activity in Ondangwa with its 24-hour convenience store and takeaway.

Hon Minister Shiimi, in his keynote address, emphasized that the Good Business Awards focus on job creation, local sourcing, sustainable resource use, sound administration, and good governance. He commended the finalists and winners as agents of development and valuable components in the enterprise ecosystem.

DBN CEO, Dr John Steytler, highlighted the importance of good business, emphasizing enterprises that align with the Namibian economy, satisfy market demand, and demonstrate effective administration. These businesses showcased through the Good Business Awards, serve as examples for others, fostering an entrepreneurial culture and promoting sustainable practices. Dr Steytler concluded by noting that the finalists and winners become benchmarks for the Bank, guiding its assessment of borrowers in both the application and support phases.