Namibian communities turn natural resources into sustainable livelihoods

WINDHOEK, Nov. 14 — From chilli sauces made with locally grown ingredients to necklaces crafted from discarded paper, small businesses and community-based enterprises in Namibia are finding new ways to make use of local resources, create income opportunities and build sustainable livelihoods.

Eugene Rukoro, who runs a food processing business in Windhoek, is among those benefiting from such opportunities. When he started his business, Kiellie Chilli, in 2022, he struggled to find a reliable supply of quality chilli.

The situation improved after the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF), a local non-profit organization, connected him with local farmers. Today, his business sources about 10 kg of chilli each month, providing him with a steady supply of ingredients while generating income for farmers.

“For many, that may not be much, but it means I have enough key ingredients for my chilli sauces, and the farmers earn income,” he said Friday. Depending on the recipe, Rukoro also uses garlic, tomatoes, vinegar and dates. He sells his products at local pop-up markets, which have helped him sustain his business.

“Without NNF’s link to farmers, I’d struggle to get my key ingredient and keep my business afloat. It made a big difference,” he said. Rukoro’s experience reflects broader efforts in Namibia to promote community enterprises that combine environmental sustainability with economic opportunities.

At an open house exhibition held in Windhoek late Friday, local entrepreneurs and community members showcased products and initiatives in agriculture, food processing, crafts, cosmetics and ecotourism, highlighting how local resources and traditional skills can support livelihoods.

Aili Ashikoto, for example, makes necklaces from discarded paper, turning waste materials into products with commercial value. The exhibition provided her with an opportunity to promote and sell her creations. The event also highlighted the role of partnerships in helping communities make better use of natural resources while protecting the environment.

Disney Andreas, communications officer at NNF, said the goal was to show how their work in conservation, agroecology, sustainable forestry, and community-led businesses is making a difference.

NNF was founded in 1987 and now manages 60 projects across Namibia. These include community conservation partnerships, marine and coastal conservation, efforts to fight wildlife crime, research, technical services, and sustainable forestry.

According to Andreas, each project is designed for its specific ecosystem, and partnerships with communities are central to their approach. “The foundation continues to impact communities and support government entities.

The exhibition focused on community members and showed how these connections benefit them,” she said. Rachel Futter, a programme lead at NNF, said the foundation also makes a difference by fighting wildlife crime, managing resources, and supporting conservancies.

Some projects train people to harvest non-timber products sustainably. “We support their governance structures and facilitators. The organization acts as a facilitator to help community members better manage the natural resources the government has entrusted to them as custodians of Namibia’s natural resources,” she said.

Such efforts have helped community-run enterprises expand into areas including arts and crafts, food processing, cosmetics and ecotourism, creating additional income opportunities while encouraging responsible resource use.

For Rukoro, the exhibition was not only an opportunity to showcase his products but also a chance to connect with potential business partners and investors. “My goal is to sell in retail shops and export to other countries,” he said.

Looking ahead, NNF plans to strengthen cooperation with government agencies, donors, partners and other organizations to support community development and advance environmental sustainability.

Andreas said the foundation was also exploring new projects to strengthen collaboration and promote sustainable development in Namibia. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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