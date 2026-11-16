WINDHOEK, Nov. 16– Namibia and the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) signed an agreement on Monday to strengthen school meal programs, help smallholder farmers and improve the country’s response to food emergencies.

I-Ben Natangwe Nashandi, executive director of Namibia’s National Planning Commission, and James Kingori, head of the WFP office in Namibia, signed the letter of understanding in Windhoek to implement the WFP’s 2025-2029 country strategic plan.

At the signing, Nashandi said community and household gardens could supply vegetables to schools and local markets, creating a source of income for growers. He said some school meal programs still faced basic problems, with some pupils lacking eating utensils and volunteer cooks working without adequate shelter or reliable supplies of firewood.

The WFP is supporting Namibia in strengthening national capacity to implement the Home-Grown School Feeding Program, which provides nutritious school meals by sourcing fresh produce directly from local smallholder farmers.

Under its 2025-2029 country strategic plan, the WFP will help Namibia improve emergency preparedness and response, strengthen social protection programs such as school meals, and support smallholder farmers as they adapt to climate shocks. It will also provide technical and supply chain support to the government and its partners. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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