Namibia urges Commonwealth to prioritize energy transition in trade, investment agenda

WINDHOEK, June 19– Namibia has called on Commonwealth member states to place the energy transition at the center of their trade and investment strategies, citing the sector’s role in driving sustainable economic growth and job creation.

Speaking at the opening of the Third Commonwealth Trade Ministers Meeting in Windhoek on Wednesday evening, Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said that emerging economies within the bloc must work together to unlock the full potential of their energy sectors.

“The sustainable energy transition is a critical focus area for this meeting,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said. “This aligns with Namibia‘s national development agenda, which identifies energy, oil, and gas as key economic enablers.”

She said that these largely untapped sectors offer significant opportunities for trade, investment, and industrialization across the Commonwealth. However, Nandi-Ndaitwah said, realizing these opportunities will require cross-sector collaboration between governments and the private sector.

Namibia has been positioning itself as a potential regional energy hub, particularly through the development of green hydrogen and renewable energy initiatives.

The president said that sustainable energy is not only an economic issue but also tied to long-term climate resilience, especially for countries in the Global South.

She urged Commonwealth nations to develop practical and inclusive solutions that support energy access while addressing climate change.

This year’s Commonwealth Trade Ministers Meeting is the first to be hosted outside Britain, convening representatives from 56 member states, along with regional and international organizations, to discuss trade cooperation, digital transformation, and climate-related challenges.

Nandi-Ndaitwah reiterated Namibia‘s commitment to providing a stable and open environment for investment, and called for stronger partnerships to reduce the country’s trade deficit and promote value addition in key sectors.

“The government of the Republic of Namibia stands ready to support all initiatives that drive socio-economic development within the Commonwealth,” she said.

