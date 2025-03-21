Namibia unveils squad for U20 rugby Africa championship in Zimbabwe

WINDHOEK, March 21 — The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) on Thursday unveiled its provisional 29-player squad for the highly anticipated Barthes Trophy 2025, set to take place in Harare, Zimbabwe, from April 16 to 28. The tournament, which serves as the U20 Rugby Africa Championship, will feature national teams from Zimbabwe, Kenya, Namibia, and Tunisia.

The NRU announced that the selected players are currently undergoing rigorous trials and training in Pretoria, South Africa, to finalize the squad that will represent Namibia in this premier continental competition. “This selection process will determine the final team that will represent Namibia in the premier U20 rugby tournament in Africa,” the NRU said. The Barthes Trophy is Africa’s only national-level junior rugby tournament, with national U20 teams competing for the title.

Kenya enters this year’s tournament as defending champion after clinching the trophy last year in a tight final against Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, in related news, the NRU has also announced the postponement of domestic club rugby fixtures due to heavy rainfall experienced across Namibia in recent days. (Xinhua)