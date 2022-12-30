Trending Now
Home NationalOpportunity Namibia to introduce zero percent tax on sanitary wear
Namibia to introduce zero percent tax on sanitary wear
Opportunity

Namibia to introduce zero percent tax on sanitary wear

December 30, 2022

WINDHOEK, Dec. 30  — Namibia’s Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises has announced that the Value Added Tax (VAT) Amendment Act, 2022 will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
The amendments to the Act include the reclassification of the supply of sanitary pads as a zero-rated supply, said Wilson Shikoto, the ministerial spokesperson, in a statement Thursday.
“This means no VAT is to be charged on sanitary pads as defined in the Amendment Act in January next year. Registered VAT persons and vendors are, therefore, reminded to adjust their sale systems to implement the new provision of the law, and accordingly provide the necessary relief on the cost of these products to consumers,” Shikoto added.
According to a 2021 report on the Comprehensive Assessment of Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management Knowledge, Attitudes, and Practices on Adolescent Girls in Namibia, most girls prefer and use disposable pads. Still, one in four girls cannot afford them.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 49
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Wernhil’s “Wish List” competition proves hope and positivity...

December 19, 2018

MSR – Entrepreneurs in the making

November 7, 2018

Entrepreneurs take risks to win

October 23, 2018

Nedbank MDP Class of 2018 Graduate

August 29, 2018

Leon Mouton: LM Steel Builders.

December 13, 2018

MTC Launches Mega Summer Spin&Win

December 13, 2021

MTC launches national internship program

June 17, 2019

From graduates to fulltime employees

December 7, 2022

MTC’s new project aim to create jobs among...

March 19, 2020

Seven graduates welcomed through O&L Talent Attraction Program

February 12, 2019