Namibia to introduce zero percent tax on sanitary wear

WINDHOEK, Dec. 30 — Namibia’s Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises has announced that the Value Added Tax (VAT) Amendment Act, 2022 will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

The amendments to the Act include the reclassification of the supply of sanitary pads as a zero-rated supply, said Wilson Shikoto, the ministerial spokesperson, in a statement Thursday.

“This means no VAT is to be charged on sanitary pads as defined in the Amendment Act in January next year. Registered VAT persons and vendors are, therefore, reminded to adjust their sale systems to implement the new provision of the law, and accordingly provide the necessary relief on the cost of these products to consumers,” Shikoto added.

According to a 2021 report on the Comprehensive Assessment of Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management Knowledge, Attitudes, and Practices on Adolescent Girls in Namibia, most girls prefer and use disposable pads. Still, one in four girls cannot afford them. (Xinhua)