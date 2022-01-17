Namibia to host international energy conference

Trending Now
January 17, 2022

WINDHOEK, JAN 17 — Namibia is scheduled to host an international energy conference in April in Windhoek, according to a statement.
The April 20-22 event will be held under the patronage of Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy and organized by Rich Africa Consultancy, the statement said.
The conference will bring together various perspectives from across the energy value chain to serve as a catalyst for crucial conversations shaping the future of energy in Namibia and the rest of the African continent, Rich Africa Managing Director Ndapwilapo Selma Shimutwikeni said in the statement, which was issued on Tuesday.
“This is a great opportunity for the private sector to get on board in our collective drive to highlight development and opportunities in the energy sector,” she said.
According to Shimutwikeni, the conference will take a close look at global and continental energy perspectives and their impact, the latest developments in the oil and gas industry, the status of the power and electricity market, the role of natural gas as well as the future of renewables.
“It will also feature relevant topics such as financing the energy sector, infrastructure development, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters, and the African Continental Free Trade Area,” she added. – XINHUA

